Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 860,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,416 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $64,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 316.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,725,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,814,000 after acquiring an additional 25,636,928 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,118.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,214,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 21,856,794 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,315,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,499,000 after purchasing an additional 11,699,674 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $431,952,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,378,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,926,000 after buying an additional 4,443,746 shares during the period.

BSV traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,441,083. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $80.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

