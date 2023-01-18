Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,024 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,531,000 after purchasing an additional 14,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $1,309,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $189.97 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.55 and a fifty-two week high of $232.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.86 and a 200-day moving average of $185.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

