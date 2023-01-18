Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stock Holdings Lessened by BCM Advisors LLC

BCM Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 653,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,814 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 14.1% of BCM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. BCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $47,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIV. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 319.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $76.48 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $71.40 and a 1-year high of $86.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.74.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

