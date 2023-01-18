Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Purchased by Red Wave Investments LLC

Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up 2.3% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 319.5% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $76.48 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $71.40 and a 12 month high of $86.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.74.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

