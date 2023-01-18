Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,695 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $34,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Wealthpoint LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 137,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 251,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,869,000 after acquiring an additional 10,187 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3,368.8% during the 2nd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $225.66 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $298.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $221.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.83.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

