Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) is Rye Brook Capital LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Rye Brook Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 104,400 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for approximately 10.7% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Rye Brook Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $14,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,577,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,330,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 202.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,545,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,072 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,318,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,208,000 after acquiring an additional 460,941 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGK traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $60.83. The stock had a trading volume of 157,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,660,919. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.01. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $44.99 and a 1-year high of $68.04.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

