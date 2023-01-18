Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Trimmed by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 210,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,189 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 289,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 13,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.63. The stock had a trading volume of 179,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,774,699. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.91. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $50.92.

