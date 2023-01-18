Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Stock Position Decreased by Hamilton Wealth LLC

Hamilton Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 97.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,332 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VFH traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $86.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,221. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $72.96 and a one year high of $101.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.31.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.