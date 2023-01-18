Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB) Shares Down 0.2%

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Get Rating) was down 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $62.73 and last traded at $62.80. Approximately 15,777 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $62.92.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.66.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Get Rating) by 611.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

