Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Shares Gap Up to $53.41

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $53.41, but opened at $59.73. Value Line shares last traded at $59.73, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Value Line in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $564.51 million, a P/E ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.50.

Value Line ( NASDAQ:VALU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 45.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.07 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VALU. UBS Group AG increased its position in Value Line by 141.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Value Line during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Value Line during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Value Line during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Value Line by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Value Line, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes.

