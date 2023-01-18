Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 5,026 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Valmark Advisers Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 418,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,026 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $36,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,742,342. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.66. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $112.71.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.