Valmark Advisers Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,160 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 654.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 454,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,360,000 after acquiring an additional 394,252 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of IDU traded down $1.29 on Wednesday, reaching $86.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,201. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $74.96 and a 12-month high of $96.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.04.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

