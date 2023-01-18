Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $3.23 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 187.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,612 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% in the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 21,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.4% during the second quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of GLD traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,201,184. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $193.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.13.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

