Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 3,239 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,967,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,008 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,338,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,326,000 after purchasing an additional 410,384 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,207,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,554,000 after purchasing an additional 134,369 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,114,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,455,000 after purchasing an additional 260,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $88,092,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.43. The company had a trading volume of 12,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,206. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.88. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $54.67.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

