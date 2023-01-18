Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 1,365 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 0.15% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $11,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 148.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 169,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after buying an additional 58,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 136,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,664,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the period.

FTCS stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.40. 4,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,136. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $80.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.292 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

