Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Shares Down 2.5%

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $246.11 and last traded at $246.23. Approximately 823 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 381,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $252.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $286.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Vail Resorts from $383.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.43.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Vail Resorts

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.91 per share. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.57%.

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 6,891 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $1,784,217.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,703,332.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vail Resorts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $728,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,892,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Shira Ridge Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

