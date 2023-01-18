Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. Sells 1,036 Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,441,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,731 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,340,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,054,000 after buying an additional 29,304 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 799,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,845,000 after purchasing an additional 119,025 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 676,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,700,000 after purchasing an additional 30,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 556,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,252,000 after purchasing an additional 43,978 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:NUSC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.67. The company had a trading volume of 99,701 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.04. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $29.93.

