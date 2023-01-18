Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EELV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 61,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. RHS Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at about $313,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at about $433,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth about $84,000.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EELV remained flat at $23.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 13,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,550,385. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $26.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.00 and its 200-day moving average is $22.65.

