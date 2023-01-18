Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE)

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,882 shares during the quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PXE. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter valued at about $361,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PXE traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.27. 159,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,273. Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF has a 1 year low of $19.97 and a 1 year high of $36.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.00.

Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

