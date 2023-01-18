Utrust Reaches Market Cap of $49.90 Million (UTK)

Utrust (UTK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Utrust has a market cap of $49.90 million and $5.67 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Utrust token can now be purchased for $0.0998 or 0.00000470 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Utrust has traded up 19.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 42.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.23 or 0.00429095 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,403.43 or 0.30119288 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.18 or 0.00762833 BTC.

Utrust Profile

Utrust was first traded on November 2nd, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Utrust is https://reddit.com/r/utrust_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @utrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Utrust

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

