UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 41.2% from the December 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UTA Acquisition

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Baker Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in UTA Acquisition by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 1,784,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,879,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in UTA Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in UTA Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in UTA Acquisition by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 144,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 19,648 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in UTA Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

UTA Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of UTAA stock opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average of $10.06. UTA Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $10.32.

About UTA Acquisition

UTA Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the gaming, digital media, creator economy, entertainment, and technology industries.

