UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Cannell & Co.

Cannell & Co. cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,303 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total transaction of $329,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,705. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance
Shares of UNH stock opened at $485.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $522.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $525.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.73 and a one year high of $558.10. The firm has a market cap of $453.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.73.
UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.
UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.15%.
UnitedHealth Group Company Profile
UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.
