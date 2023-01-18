United States 12 Month Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USL) Trading 1% Higher

United States 12 Month Oil Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:USL – Get Rating) traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.03 and last traded at $35.91. 15,914 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 24,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.54.

United States 12 Month Oil Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.66.

Institutional Trading of United States 12 Month Oil Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 24.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 11,814 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund during the second quarter worth $63,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 15.4% during the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 70,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 9,352 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund during the second quarter worth $1,577,000. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 19.1% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United States 12 Month Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States 12 Month Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.