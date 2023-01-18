United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.81.

NYSE:UPS traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,520. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.18. The stock has a market cap of $154.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

