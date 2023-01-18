United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Atwater Malick LLC

Atwater Malick LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up about 2.3% of Atwater Malick LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. S&T Bank PA lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 4,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.81.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE UPS opened at $179.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.18. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.