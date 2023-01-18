United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Position Reduced by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.81.

Shares of UPS traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $179.12. 36,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,542,520. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.13 and a 200-day moving average of $181.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

