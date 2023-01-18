Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 87,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,741 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Unilever by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,895 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Unilever by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Unilever by 40.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 11,905 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Unilever by 10.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after buying an additional 12,302 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on UL. Berenberg Bank raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Unilever stock opened at $51.09 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $42.44 and a 1-year high of $53.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.4211 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%.

Unilever Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.