Ultra Price Tops $0.21 on Top Exchanges (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 18th. In the last week, Ultra has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001017 BTC on popular exchanges. Ultra has a market capitalization of $64.23 million and approximately $949,490.76 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,798.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.55 or 0.00579570 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00206670 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00042223 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00059132 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000558 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.21395028 USD and is down -0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $800,191.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.