Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $445.00 to $510.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Ulta Beauty traded as high as $497.80 and last traded at $496.54, with a volume of 1237 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $494.59.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $511.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $511.00 to $508.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $514.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $461.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $423.27. The company has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

