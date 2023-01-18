UBS Group Reiterates GBX 5,000 Price Target for Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 5,000 ($61.01) price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 18.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on RIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,380 ($65.65) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a GBX 5,800 ($70.77) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,200 ($75.66) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 6,700 ($81.76) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,829.23 ($71.13).

Shares of LON:RIO opened at GBX 6,148 ($75.02) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,685.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,125.92. The firm has a market cap of £99.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 693.91. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,424.50 ($53.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,343 ($77.40). The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52.

In other news, insider Jakob Stausholm sold 4,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,571 ($67.98), for a total transaction of £276,544.44 ($337,455.08).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

