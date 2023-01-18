U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Stock Holdings Lifted by SMH Capital Advisors Inc.

SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) by 1,301.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,620 shares during the quarter. U.S. Global Investors comprises 0.6% of SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.00% of U.S. Global Investors worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Global Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GROW traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $3.02. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,062. U.S. Global Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $6.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $45.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.95.

U.S. Global Investors Announces Dividend

U.S. Global Investors ( NASDAQ:GROW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The asset manager reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.41 million for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 5.65%.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $0.0075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the Investment Management Services and Corporate Investments segments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.

