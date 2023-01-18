U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 333,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $13,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 25,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 38,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 80,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,745. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

USB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

USB stock opened at $47.44 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $63.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $70.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

