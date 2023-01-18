Trust Investment Advisors Trims Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Trust Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.8% during the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.2% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of DUK traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $103.59. 28,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,517,361. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.01. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $116.33.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DUK. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.64.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

