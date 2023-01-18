Trust Investment Advisors Reduces Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Trust Investment Advisors lowered its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,098 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the quarter. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in EOG Resources were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EOG. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Morgan Stanley raised EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.50.

EOG Resources Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE EOG traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $132.98. The stock had a trading volume of 62,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,937,182. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $78.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.15. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.16 and a 52-week high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 35.36%. Analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,170 shares of company stock worth $1,459,657 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

