Trust Investment Advisors Purchases Shares of 5,750 Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Unum Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 145,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 78,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In other news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $440,046.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,347,613.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $243,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,052.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $440,046.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,613.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Unum Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNM traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,566. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.91 and a 200-day moving average of $39.37. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $46.64.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 9.98%. Research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays raised Unum Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Unum Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Unum Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Unum Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.90.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

