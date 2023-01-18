Trust Investment Advisors Purchases Shares of 1,596 Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,021,130,000 after purchasing an additional 75,867 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,408,000 after buying an additional 16,968 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 181.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,489,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $329,369,000 after buying an additional 959,810 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 14.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $275,952,000 after buying an additional 155,848 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 33.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 865,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $191,386,000 after buying an additional 217,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Stock Up 2.2 %

ALB traded up $5.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $248.45. 25,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,557,051. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.67. The company has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.45. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.93 and a fifty-two week high of $334.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.66. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total transaction of $735,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,790,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total value of $735,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,790,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total transaction of $2,923,542.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,465.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,681 shares of company stock worth $5,310,662 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.47.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.