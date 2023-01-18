Trust Investment Advisors Has $873,000 Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Trust Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Cowa LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 764,129 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2,197.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 690,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,560,000 after buying an additional 660,142 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,839,000 after buying an additional 356,957 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,398,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,276,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,535,000 after buying an additional 198,205 shares during the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

PRU traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $100.39. The company had a trading volume of 8,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,896. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.90. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.46 and a 12-month high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.39 and a beta of 1.41.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PRU shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In related news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 285,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 285,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

