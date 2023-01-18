Trumpcoin (TRUMP) Reaches Market Cap of $340,950.41

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Trumpcoin has a market capitalization of $340,950.41 and approximately $2.65 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trumpcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Trumpcoin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Trumpcoin alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,525.56 or 0.07350578 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00077018 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00029351 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00056082 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000346 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009625 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00023853 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Trumpcoin Coin Profile

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Trumpcoin is www.trumpcoin.com. Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Trumpcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trumpcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trumpcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Trumpcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trumpcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.