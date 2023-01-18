Truist Financial Corp Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,743 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 25.1% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 49.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VAW opened at $182.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.03 and its 200-day moving average is $167.55. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $146.72 and a 12-month high of $201.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

