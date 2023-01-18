TrueUSD (TUSD) Price Down 0% Over Last 7 Days

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. During the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One TrueUSD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC on major exchanges. TrueUSD has a market capitalization of $844.83 million and $35.18 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003088 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.97 or 0.00432791 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000109 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,455.43 or 0.30378771 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $161.19 or 0.00758549 BTC.
TrueUSD Profile
TrueUSD’s launch date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 844,806,584 tokens. TrueUSD’s official website is tusd.io. TrueUSD’s official message board is trueusd.medium.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio.
Buying and Selling TrueUSD
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
