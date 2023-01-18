Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) Short Interest Up 210.7% in December

Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,350,000 shares, an increase of 210.7% from the December 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Approximately 9.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Troika Media Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Troika Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,583,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Troika Media Group in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Troika Media Group in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Troika Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.08% of the company’s stock.

Troika Media Group Stock Up 13.2 %

Shares of TRKA stock opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. Troika Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.41.

About Troika Media Group

Troika Media Group, Inc, a professional services company, provides consulting and solution services worldwide. It offers brand building and activation, marketing innovation and enterprise technology, and performance and customer acquisition; and internal and external creative, technical or media-based resources, third party advertising technology solutions, proprietary business intelligence systems, data delivery systems, and other key services.

