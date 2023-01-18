Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) Trading Down 3.7%

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $49.00 and last traded at $49.00. Approximately 285 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 133,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Triumph Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Triumph Financial Stock Down 4.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.20.

About Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial Inc, a financial and technology company, focuses on payments, factoring, and banking. It operates through a portfolio of brands, including TriumphPay, Triumph, and TBK Bank. The company offers cash flow management services for the trucking industry comprising invoice factoring, fuel discount programs, truck and cargo insurance, and equipment finance, banking, and treasury services.

