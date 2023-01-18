Tribe (TRIBE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.09 Million

Tribe (TRIBE) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One Tribe token can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001131 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tribe has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar. Tribe has a market cap of $109.15 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Tribe

Tribe’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 tokens. Tribe’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tribe is fei.money.

Buying and Selling Tribe

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is the governance token that manages the Fei Protocol. TRIBE is governance minimized for peg maintenance, with an emphasis on upgrades and integrations.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tribe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tribe using one of the exchanges listed above.

