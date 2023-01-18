Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.65.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens reduced their target price on Trex from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Trex to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Trex from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Trex from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Trex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex Stock Performance

Shares of Trex stock opened at $50.78 on Wednesday. Trex has a one year low of $38.68 and a one year high of $106.00. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Trex had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 36.18%. The business had revenue of $188.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.74 million. On average, analysts predict that Trex will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Trex by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,945,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,926,000 after purchasing an additional 182,788 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Trex by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,218,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $392,839,000 after buying an additional 80,597 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Trex by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,457,088 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,555,000 after buying an additional 87,541 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Trex by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,637,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,662,000 after buying an additional 169,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Trex by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,385,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,186,000 after buying an additional 220,344 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.