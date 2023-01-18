Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a decline of 87.3% from the December 15th total of 186,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.8 days.
Tremor International Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TTTPF traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.75. 1,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.97. Tremor International has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $8.02.
Tremor International Company Profile
