Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Short Interest Update

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of TSRYY traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 18,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,353. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.69. Treasury Wine Estates has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $10.04.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSRYY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Treasury Wine Estates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Treasury Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. Its wine portfolio includes luxury, premium and commercial wine brands, such as 19 Crimes, Acacia Vineyard, Annie's Lane, Beaulieu Vineyard, Belcreme de Lys, Beringer Vineyards, Blossom Hill, Cavaliere d'Oro, Coldstream Hills, Devil's Lair, EMBRAZEN, Etude, Fifth Leg, Heemskerk, Hewitt Vineyard, Ingoldby, Jamieson's Run, Killawarra, Leo Buring, Lindeman's, Maison de Grand Esprit, Matua, Penfolds, Pepperjack, Rawson's Retreat, Rosemount Estate, Run Riot, Saltram, Samuel Wynn & Co, Secret Stone, Seppelt, Shingle Peak, Sledgehammer, Squealing pig, St Huberts, Stags' Leap Winery, Stellina di Notte, Sterling Vineyards, T'Gallant, The Walking Dead Wine, Wolf Blass, Wynns Coonawarra Estate, and Yellowglen.

