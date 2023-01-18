TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
TravelSky Technology Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:TSYHY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.49. 1,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,319. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.93. TravelSky Technology has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $23.53.
About TravelSky Technology
