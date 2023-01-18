TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TravelSky Technology Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSYHY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.49. 1,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,319. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.93. TravelSky Technology has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $23.53.

About TravelSky Technology

TravelSky Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industry in the People's Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, accounting, settlement, and clearing services.

