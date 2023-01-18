TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $5,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In other news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total value of $13,348,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,341,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total value of $4,032,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,367,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total value of $13,348,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,341,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,412,750 over the last three months. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

NYSE TDG opened at $680.35 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $499.63 and a 1-year high of $691.00. The company has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.62, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $628.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $598.96.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.28. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on TDG. Wolfe Research began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $710.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $735.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $718.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $696.67.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

