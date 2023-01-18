Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Trims Stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC cut its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMBS. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 26.0% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,244,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,622,000 after buying an additional 463,311 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 24.2% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,021,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,995,000 after buying an additional 199,087 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 21.7% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 777,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,021,000 after buying an additional 138,415 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 71.9% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 610,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,477,000 after buying an additional 255,455 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 74.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,999,000 after buying an additional 177,893 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.14. 5,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,515. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.95 and its 200 day moving average is $46.47. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $43.31 and a 1 year high of $52.14.

