Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Sells 5,235 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,235 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 0.4% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 118.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,604,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930,452 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,572,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,683,000 after purchasing an additional 39,984 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,462.3% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,403,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,305,304 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $325,088,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,995,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,976,000 after purchasing an additional 23,435 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,220,516 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.77. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

